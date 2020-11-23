Raiders sign former All-Pro DE Vic Beasley to their practice squad

Back in March of this year, the Titans were signing former Falcons DE Vic Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million deal. Now, less than eight months later, he was just sitting out there with no team interested in adding him to their active roster. So, the Raiders have added him to their practice squad.

The former eighth overall pick had eight sacks last season if you can believe it. And he had five sacks in each of the previous two seasons and was an All-Pro in 2016 with 15.5 sacks.

Even on the off chance of a return to his previous pass rush production, the Raiders brought him in. He replaces Datone Jones on the team’s practice squad, who had been outshone by Chris Smith and David Irving; another former highly productive pass rusher.

Overall, it was a full day of adding cast-off pass rushers. The Raiders also claimed Takk McKinley off waivers from the 49ers (failed physical) who claimed him off waivers from the Bengals (failed physical) who claimed him off waivers from the Falcons. So, yeah, McKinley is far from a sure thing to pass his physical this time. It’s said to be a groin injury he is suffering from.