Raiders sign former Patriots WR Kristian Wilkerson, cut WR Tyler Johnson

There’s usually a roster more or two that happens following rookie camp. Mainly because along with the drafted and undrafted rookies the team added, they also have tryouts. Those tryouts can include veterans and undrafted players alike.

This roster move was swapping out a couple of players who have been on NFL rosters the pasts few years. And, of course, a former Patriots player.

Monday the Raiders announced they have signed WR Kristian Wilkerson who spent the past three years in New England with the Patriots. In that time, he has appeared in four games with one start, catching four passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns. That’s right, he had four catches and two of them were for touchdowns.

It took former Patriots and current Raiders teammate Jakobi Meyers three seasons to notch two touchdown catches as well…on 168 catches.

As it happens Tyler Johnson also has two touchdown catches in three seasons…on 48 catches.

