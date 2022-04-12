Raiders sign former Patriots EDGE Tashawn Bower

Today was the first day of Raiders 2022 offseason workouts. And with that another former Patriots player joins the squad. The team added edge rusher Tashawn Bower to the team.

The 6-5, 250-pounder spent parts of the past two seasons with the Patriots. In total Bower appeared nine games with three starts with the club. He also spent four games with the Vikings.

The former undrafted free agent out of LSU broke into the league with the Vikings in 2017 and spent his first two seasons in Minnesota. In total he appeared in 11 games with no starts for the Vikings.

Bower’s career totals in four NFL seasons is 2.0 sacks, two QB hits, and 22 combined tackles in 20 game appearances.

In a corresponding move, the team waived OL Kamaal Seymour with a non-football injury list designation.