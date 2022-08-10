Raiders sign former Lions WR Chris Lacy

As the Raiders tinker with the roster trying to find the best competition in camp, they have swapped out a couple of receivers. The team has added free agent wide receiver Chris Lacy and released WR Jordan Veasy.

Lacy entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2018, thus how he lands on Josh McDaniels’s radar.

The past two seasons, Lacy spent in Detroit with Lions where he appeared in eight games with two starts and catching three passes for 60 yards.

Last year, he spent training camp with the Chicago Bears but was waived prior to the start of the season.

The 6-3, 205-pounder attended Oklahoma State for college where he played behind former Raiders seventh round pick Marcell Ateman, with both entering the league the same year.

Lacy figures to add a big body to the Raiders camp roster behind current X receivers DaVante Adams and Mack Hollins.

