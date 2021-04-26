Raiders sign former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Carson Williams to play tight end

Ever since Antonio Gates took the league by storm as a former basketball player at Kent State, NFL teams have looked for other basketball stars who could become star tight ends. But rarely do they work out unless they’ve had at least *some* collegiate experience in football.

Today, the Raiders didn’t just sign a former basketball player with no collegiate football experience, but they signed a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball.

Carson Williams joins the Raiders offseason roster, having played five years of college basketball. After averaging 26.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, Williams named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball in 2016. The Owenton Kentucky native then stayed in-state for collegiate ball, playing at Northern Kentucky for two years and then Western Kentucky for three years.

Clearly, the 6-5, 240-pounder showed enough to the Raiders coaches to give him a look in the offseason to see if he can develop his football talents. He is still just 23 years old.