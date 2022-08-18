Raiders sign former Jets third-round pick DE Jordan Jenkins

After the trade of Tyree Gillespie to the Titans, the Raiders had an open roster spot. Wednesday they filled that spot by adding former Texans and Jets edge rusher Jordan Jenkins following a workout.

#Raiders are signing DE Jordan Jenkins, per source. He was a third round pick in 2016, has 25 career sacks and has played for the Jets and Texans. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 18, 2022

Jenkins spent part of last season on injured reserve, returning for the final two games of the season for the Texans.

In those two games, he had one sack, one QB hit and one tackle for loss, giving him 2.5 sacks, five QB hits, and four tackles for loss in 11 games.

That was Jenkins’s only season in Houston. He spent the first five years of his career with the Jets, who selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft.

The 28-year-old started 82 games over his first five seasons, putting up 22.5 sacks over that time. His best seasons were in 2018 and 2019 when he had a combined 17 sacks and 28 QB hits.

The Raiders are looking for some pass rush help behind starters Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Jenkins should add some solid competition for that spot over the last couple weeks of camp.

