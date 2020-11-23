Raiders sign former Falcons LB Vic Beasley to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons opted to let linebacker Vic Beasley walk during the 2020 free-agency period and the former first-round pick ended up signing a one-year deal with the Titans.

Beasley’s stay in Tennessee didn’t last long, though. He was released three weeks ago and had remained unsigned until Monday afternoon. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Beasley was signed to the practice squad by the Falcons’ Week 12 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders signed former Falcons and Titans OLB Vic Beasley to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks during Atlanta’s 2016 Super Bowl run and Las Vegas has struggled to rush the passer this season. Beasley is likely just an emergency/depth signing and there’s no guarantee he ever sees the active roster.

The Falcons host the Raiders from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

