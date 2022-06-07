Raiders sign former Bears TE Jesper Horsted

Today the Raiders had a full slate of tight ends on the field. Six in total. As of tomorrow, they should be fielding seven tight ends. The team signed former Bears tight end Jesper Horsted according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Horsted went undrafted out of Princeton in 2019. In two NFL seasons with the Bears, he appeared in 13 games with one start, catching ten passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

He was waived by the Bears on May 13.

No word yet on corresponding roster moves, but there should be one as the Raiders had a full 90-man offseason roster.