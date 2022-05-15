Raiders sign former Bears OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Don’t adjust your screen. And don’t look at your calendar. Yes, the Raiders signed Tyrone Wheatley Jr, according to his agent.

Yes, the son of former Raiders great running back Tyrone Wheatley.

Wheatley Jr isn’t a running back, though. He’s a tackle.

This isn’t the first time Jr has followed in his father’s footsteps. The former tight end attended Michigan for college ball, just like his dad. But Jr’s time there would be short.

After two seasons with the Wolverines in which he twice broke his foot and ultimately left the team and transferred to FCS Stoneybrook.

The 6-6 Wheatley Jr conversion to tackle happened in 2021 when he joined the Spring League, going from 265 to 290 pounds. And by June, he had signed with the Chicago Bears.

Though he didn’t make the Bears’ regular season roster, he was signed back to the practice squad and was then re-signed in January to a reserve/future contract.

He was waived a week ago, giving him the opportunity to join the Silver & Black, just like his dad did six seasons, including three trips to the postseason and a trip to the Super Bowl.

