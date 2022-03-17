Raiders sign former Bears OL Alex Bars

No question the Raiders have needs all along the offensive line. Though through the first day of free agency, despite a slew of reported new additions, none of them were offensive linemen. Day two saw them add the first, signing former Bears OL Alex Bars.

The 6-5, 334-pounder was originally an undrafted free agent tackle out of Notre Dame in 2019. He spent three years in Chicago, appearing in 38 games with 11 starts.

In 2020, Bars would start the final eight games, moving around the line. His first start came at center, then right tackle, then finally settling in at right guard for the final six games. He played 100% of the snaps in each of those starts.

His three starts last season were as an extra tackle in jumbo packages.

The Raiders could see him as competition at multiple positions, including their vacancy at right tackle. Though the team could also use depth and competition at all three interior offensive line spots.