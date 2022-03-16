Raiders to sign former Bears DT Bilal Nichols

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to sign former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s a two-year deal for Nichols worth $11 million with $9 million guaranteed.

The Bears let another key free agent walk, but it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Chicago is expected to sign former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to fill the important three-technique role. That coupled with the switch to a 4-3 scheme, Nichols’ exit wasn’t completely unexpected.

Nichols, a former fifth-round pick in 2018, has spent his entire career with Chicago. He’s been a key member of the Bears defensive line since his arrival, and he’s been one of the better success stories.

#Bears DT Bilal Nichols is expected to sign with the #Raiders, sources say. He gets a 2-year deal worth $11M with $9M guaranteed. The starter had a career year in 2021 and now cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Last season, Nichols had 51 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and nine QB hits. It’s a solid signing for the Raiders, who get a productive, young starter in Nichols.

