Raiders to sign former Bears DT Bilal Nichols

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to sign former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s a two-year deal for Nichols worth $11 million with $9 million guaranteed.

The Bears let another key free agent walk, but it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Chicago is expected to sign former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to fill the important three-technique role. That coupled with the switch to a 4-3 scheme, Nichols’ exit wasn’t completely unexpected.

Nichols, a former fifth-round pick in 2018, has spent his entire career with Chicago. He’s been a key member of the Bears defensive line since his arrival, and he’s been one of the better success stories.

Last season, Nichols had 51 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and nine QB hits. It’s a solid signing for the Raiders, who get a productive, young starter in Nichols.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Bears free agency tracker: Rumors, signings, releases

View 12 items

List

Tracking where Bears' free agents sign

View 28 items

Recommended Stories