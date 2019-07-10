Raiders sign first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs to rookie contract originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

And that's a wrap. The Raiders have now signed every member of their 2019 NFL draft class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No. 24 overall pick Josh Jacobs formally inked his rookie deal on Tuesday, the team announced, a four-year deal slotted to pay $11.9 million over four seasons. That sum includes a $6.69 million signing bonus, and there's a fifth-year team option standard for all first-round draft picks.

The Jacobs deal comes three weeks after the Raiders signed their other two first-round draft picks, Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram.

There's rarely drama in these deals, with a rigid rookie wage scale established in this collective bargaining agreement that compensates players based upon draft slot. There are a few spots for sticking points, though this deal got done well ahead of when Raiders rookies report to training camp on June 23.

Jacobs was drafted using one of two first-round picks acquired from Chicago on Sept. 1, 2018 for Khalil Mack. There's another first-rounder coming next year, though the Raiders had to give up a second-round pick to get it.

Jacobs is Oakland's feature back, possibly a three-down player who rarely needs a spell considering his diverse skill set. He can play physical running inside, break outside the tackles, catch passes in the pattern and pass protection. Just because he can play three downs doesn't mean he will. Jon Gruden will feed his primary back heavily, but likes using multiple rushers. Jalen Richard will play an active role in the offense, especially as Jacobs weathers his first season since high school as the clear-cut No. 1 back.

Story continues

Doug Martin and Richard are locks in reserve. DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren III are battling for a fourth running back spot if there is one.

[RELATED: LT: Jacobs should be rookie of the year]

Jacobs will spend the remaining offseason and training camp preparing for a heavy workload he never absorbed at the University of Alabama, but the Raiders believe he'll handle it well as a professional over the life of the rookie contract he'll play under now that it's officially signed.