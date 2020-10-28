Raiders sign ex-Seahawks rookie who was cut for sneaking woman into hotel

Raiders sign infamous Seahawks rookie to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kemah Siverand's second NFL chance will come in silver and black.

The Raiders signed the former Seattle Seahawks rookie who was cut after violating COVID-19 protocols by trying to sneak a woman into his hotel room during training camp to the practice squad Tuesday.

We have signed LB James Onwualu and DB Kemah Siverand to the practice squad.



In a corresponding move, we have placed WR Robert Davis and DB D.J. White on the practice squad-injured list. pic.twitter.com/CTKNu8tRkJ — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 27, 2020

In August, Siverand was caught trying to sneak a woman who was dressed in his clothes into the team hotel. He was waived the following day. Given the heightened state of safety, as the NFL tries to conduct a season during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's understandable that Siverand was cut and not simply fined for his error in judgment.

“After taking time to reflect and really consider the seriousness of my actions, I have tried to find the appropriate words to apologize to all of those affected by my poor decision and immaturity,” Siverand posted on Twitter at after the incident. “I’ve privately apologized to Coach (Pete) Carroll, John Schneider and the entire Seahawks organization.”

“I violated team rules, which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgment not only put myself at risk, but also put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions. I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable, and am ready to move forward. I want to make sure this one mistake will not define me, and I will continue training harder than ever to continue pursuing my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

Siverand was an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State and undoubtedly deserves another chance.

The 23-year-old will get the chance to prove himself on the Raiders' practice squad.