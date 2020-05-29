The Raiders signed free agent tight end Paul Butler on Thursday.

Butler spent most of the previous two years on the Raiders' practice squad, but was picked up late last season by the Detroit Lions as a reserve/future free agent. Butler (6 feet 6 inches, 250 pounds) also was promoted to the Raiders' active roster in Week 17 of the 2018 season.

Raiders sign ex-practice squad tight end Paul Butler to bolster depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area