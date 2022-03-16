Jakob Johnson will be following Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels from New England to Las Vegas.

Johnson, the fullback who has spent his entire career with the Patriots, has agreed to a contract with the Raiders. He’ll continue playing in the same offense he played in when McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, and sign with Ziegler, who is now the Raiders’ G.M. and was previously the Patriots’ director of player personnel.

A 27-year-old who was born and raised in Germany, Johnson briefly played for a German pro football team before joining the Patriots’ through the league’s international player pathway program. He has become one of the most successful players to come out of that program, playing in 37 games with 20 starts over the last three seasons.

Now Johnson will join the Raiders, where McDaniels thinks he can continue to find use for a fullback in his offense.

Raiders sign ex-Patriot Jakob Johnson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk