The Raiders are bringing back a familiar face for their defensive line.

Las Vegas announced that the club has signed Ethan Westbrooks on Wednesday.

Westbrooks spent training camp with the Raiders in 2019, though he was released when rosters were reduced to 53 players. Westbrooks was on the 49ers roster for a couple of days in Feb. 2020, but did not sign with another team last year.

Westbrooks started his career back in 2014 as an undrafted free agent with the Rams. He played his first five seasons in a rotational role with the club, recording 9.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits in 67 games with 11 starts.

As a corresponding roster move, Las Vegas waived cornerback Shaun Crawford. A rookie out of Notre Dame, Crawford signed with the Raiders as a college free agent following the draft.

Raiders sign Ethan Westbrooks, waive Shaun Crawford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk