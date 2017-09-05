Raiders sign S Erik Harris after placing Obi Melifonwu on IR

The Raiders made a move at safety Tuesday, signing Erik Harris after placing Obi Melifonwu on injured reserve. Melifonwu recently underwent knee surgery, according to a report from Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier in the day.

Harris joins the Raiders after spending the 2016 season with the Saints, seeing action in four games. He previously played three seasons (2013-15) for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, making 79 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks and four fumble recoveries in 42 games. Harris was waived by the Saints on Friday.

Oakland also signed linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster, placing offensive lineman Denver Kirkland on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Woodson-Luster rejoins the Raiders after being waived by the club Sept. 2. He originally signed with Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May and spent training camp with the team. Woodson-Luster appeared in 47 games with 37 starts at Arkansas State, finishing his career as the school’s all-time leader with 293 tackles.