The Raiders announced the signing of a free agent with ties to head coach Josh McDaniels General Manager Dave Ziegler from New England on Thursday.

Safety Duron Harmon will be joining the team for the 2022 season. The Raiders did not announce any terms of the deal.

Harmon was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Patriots, who employed both McDaniels and Ziegler when Harmon joined the team. All three men remained with the organization through 2019 and won three Super Bowl rings during that time.

Harmon moved onto Detroit in 2020 and spent last season with the Falcons. He started all 17 games for Atlanta and recorded 67 tackles and two interceptions over the course of the year.

Raiders sign Duron Harmon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk