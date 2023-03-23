Raiders sign Duke Shelley

Las Vegas has added to its secondary.

The Raiders have signed cornerback Duke Shelley, the club announced on Thursday.

Shelley spent the 2022 season with the Vikings, appearing in 11 games with five starts. He recorded 31 total tackles with eight passes defensed and an interception.

A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Shelley spent his first three seasons with the Bears. He played 30 games with six starts for Chicago, playing special teams and contributing on defense.

