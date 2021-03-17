Raiders re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins to a 1-year deal

Heading into free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders had a huge hole at defensive tackle. The team does have Maurice Hurst under contract for one more season, but their one-technique spot was missing a starting-caliber player.

The Raiders filled that hole on Wednesday, re-signing veteran Johnathan Hankins to a one-year deal, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Hankins has spent the last three years with the Raiders, starting 46 games as the team’s top run defender.

Hankins turns 29 years old later this month, but is still an effective player. He isn’t much of a pass rusher, as he has totaled just 2.5 sacks in 47 games with the team. But his value is taking on double teams and opening up holes for the linebackers to knife through.

This is a smart signing by the team as they now return both starting defensive tackles from last year as well as David Irving. Look for Hankins, along with Maurice Hurst, to be the team’s two starting defensive tackles in Week 1.

However, expect the Raiders to continue to add to this position during the 2021 NFL draft.