Rod Marinelli was the first asset the Raiders imported from the Dallas Cowboys. The respected defensive line coach certainly wasn't the last.

A fourth former Cowboys player joined the Raiders' ranks on Thursday evening, when defensive tackle Daniel Ross signed with the Silver and Black. His agent David Canter announced the pact on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ross is the second interior defensive lineman to join the Raiders, following Maliek Collins' commitment early in the free-agent process on a one-year, $6 million deal.

Ross doesn't come with the same street cred – Collins' 48 quarterback pressures last year would've led the Raiders defense – considering he missed 2019 with a shoulder injury.

The rotational defensive lineman's best year came in 2018, when he had a sack, 10 pressures, 15 tackles and a forced fumble in 252 defensive snaps.

He will join a crowded defensive interior that will feature Collins, Maurice Hurst and Johnathan Hankins. P.J. Hall is also in the mix, and the Raiders could add to the position in the NFL draft.

[RELATED: Raiders mailbag: How will Carr react to Mariota addition?]

Story continues

Ross will have to earn a roster spot, but working with Marinelli in the past certainly works in his favor. He wouldn't have been signed without the position coach's stamp of approval.

The Raiders needed depth and improved frontline performance as they try to turn the defensive front into a force.

Raiders sign defensive tackle Daniel Ross to contract in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area