Raiders sign Darron Lee, De’Vante Bausby

As the Raiders wrap up minicamp, they’ve added a pair of defensive players to their roster.

Linebacker Darron Lee and cornerback De'Vante Bausby have signed with Las Vegas, the team announced on Thursday.

Lee, a former Jets first-round pick, was last with Buffalo’s practice squad in 2020. He appeared in a pair of games, playing special teams. In 2019, Lee won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs serving in a reserve role.

Before he was traded to Kansas City, Lee played 40 games with 36 starts for New York. He recorded 4.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, a pair of forced fumbles, and three interceptions for the club.

Bausby split the 2020 season between the Broncos and Cardinals, appearing in a total of 11 games with three starts. He had five passes defensed. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Bausby’s played for the Chiefs, Bears, Eagles, Broncos, and Cardinals in the NFL, plus the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders.

As a corresponding roster move, the Raiders waived cornerback TJ Morrison. He had signed with Las Vegas as a college free agent out of Stony Brook.

