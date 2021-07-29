Raiders sign Darius Jackson, B.J. Emmons

Three Raiders running backs are out of practice at the moment, so the team moved to add a couple of backs to the roster on Thursday.

Darius Jackson and B.J. Emmons have been signed to the 90-man roster in Las Vegas. With Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Raiders had openings on their roster.

Kenyan Drake is the other sidelined Raiders back. He was placed on the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Jackson was a Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2016, but didn’t play in a game as a rookie before moving on to the Browns. He bounced back to the Cowboys, left for the Packers and played two games for each team during the 2018 season. He had six catches for 16 yards while with Dallas.

Emmons went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic this year and spent some time with the Seahawks this offseason.

