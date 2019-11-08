Raiders sign D.J. Swearinger

Free agent safety DJ Swearinger worked out for the Raiders this week, and it apparently went well.

The Raiders are signing Swearinger, according to multiple reports.

Swearinger started and played every snap for the Cardinals in their first four games this season but was cut at the end of the month. He’s been a free agent since and has now found his new home.

Raiders safety Karl Joseph suffered an injury that had coach Jon Gruden “worried” after Thursday’s game, and the addition of Swearinger is probably an indication that Joseph is going to be out for a while.