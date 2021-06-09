Raiders sign cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson is heading to Las Vegas.

The Raiders agreed to terms with Wreh-Wilson today, his agents announced.

The 31-year-old Wreh-Wilson played the last five seasons for the Falcons. Prior to that he played three years for the Titans, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Last season Wreh-Wilson played in 15 games and was on the field for 22 percent of the Falcons’ defensive snaps and 23 percent of special teams snaps. He had three interceptions last year.

