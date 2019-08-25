Raiders sign Corey Liuget

Defensive lineman Corey Liuget spent the last five months as a free agent, but his long wait to find a team for the 2019 season has come to an end.

The Raiders announced on Sunday that Liuget has signed with the team. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

The team also announced that running back Doug Martin has been placed on injured reserve. There was a report earlier in the day that Martin was released, but that proved to be erroneous. The Raiders also signed linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and released long snapper Andrew DePaola.

Liuget became a free agent when the Chargers opted not to exercise their option on his contract for this season. He’s coming off a season-ending torn quadriceps in 2018, but was a regular starter when healthy for the Raiders’ AFC West rivals over the last eight seasons.