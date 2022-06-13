The Raiders have added a defensive back to their roster.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas has signed cornerback Chris Jones.

Jones spent the 2021 season with the Titans, going between the team’s practice squad and active roster. He appeared in seven games, mainly playing special teams. But he also was on the field for 83 defense snaps.

Jones has appeared in 29 career games for the Cardinals, Lions, and Vikings. He’s recorded seven passes defensed and 48 total tackles.

Raiders sign Chris Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk