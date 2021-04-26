Raiders sign Carson Williams

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Raiders have signed free agent Carson Williams, the team announced Monday.

The tight end joins the Raiders for his first NFL season.

He played basketball for two years at Northern Kentucky in 2016-17 before transferring to Western Kentucky for his remaining three collegiate seasons.

Williams, a forward, appeared in 124 career games in four years while making 117 starts. He averaged 11.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his college career.

Williams, a native of Owenton, Kentucky, was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball as a senior in 2016 after averaging 26.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He scored 2,967 points over his high school career and collected 1,671 rebounds, the fifth-highest total in Kentucky history.

Raiders sign Carson Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

