Raiders sign Cameron Hunt, waive Jordan Lasley

The Raiders re-signed free agent offensive lineman Cameron Hunt, the team announced Saturday.

Hunt rejoins the team after spending the offseason in Oakland. He also finished last season on the team’s 53-player roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hunt originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He was on the 49ers’ practice squad part of that season.

Hunt first signed with the Raiders during the 2018 offseason.

The Raiders waived receiver Jordan Lasley in a corresponding move. They claimed him off waivers from the Ravens on Aug. 1.