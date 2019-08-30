Raiders sign C Rodney Hudson to 3-year extension

The Associated Press
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Grant (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals with wide receiver J.J. Nelson (15), tight end Darren Waller (83) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the first half of an an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) -- Rodney Hudson once again is the NFL's highest-paid center after signing a three-year contract extension Friday worth nearly $34 million.

Hudson will get just over $24 million in guaranteed money in his $33.75 million extension.

One of the NFL's best at his position, Hudson signed a five-year, $45 million deal to leave Kansas City for division-rival Oakland in 2015. He's started 61 games for the Raiders and rarely has allowed a sack.

A product of Florida State, Hudson has been to two Pro Bowls in his eight pro seasons. He was selected in the second round, 55th overall, by the Chiefs in the 2011 draft and made 35 starts at center and guard for Kansas City.

