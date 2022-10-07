The Raiders brought in linebacker Blake Martinez earlier this week, signing him to the practice squad.

Apparently, the team has seen enough to know Martinez is going to get some playing time.

Las Vegas announced on Friday that the club has signed Martinez to the 53-man roster.

Martinez last played for the Giants over the last two seasons, under current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham — though Martinez played just three games in 2021 due to a knee injury.

The Raiders needed some help at linebacker after starter Denzel Perryman was diagnosed with a concussion during last Sunday’s win over the Broncos.

Las Vegas also announced the team has waived receiver Tyron Johnson and placed offensive tackle Justin Herron on injured reserve. Herron reportedly tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice.

To round out their Friday moves, the Raiders have signed receiver Albert Wilson to their practice squad.

Raiders sign Blake Martinez to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk