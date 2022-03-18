The Raiders have officially brought in another running back.

Las Vegas announced on Friday that they’ve signed Ameer Abdullah.

A second-round pick back in the 2015 draft, Abdullah appeared in 11 games for the Panthers in 2021. He recorded 136 yards on 44 carries along with 272 yards on 35 receptions with a touchdown.

Abdullah saw some success early in his career with the Lions, recording 597 yards on 143 carries as a rookie. He also had 552 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2017.

He has also spent time with the Vikings.

Overall, Abdullah has 1,574 yards rushing with six rushing touchdowns plus 119 receptions for 865 yards with seven TDs.

Raiders sign Ameer Abdullah originally appeared on Pro Football Talk