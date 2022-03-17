The Raiders have signed free agent offensive lineman Alex Bars, the club announced Thursday.

Bars joins the Raiders after spending the past three years with the Bears, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In his career, Bars has appeared in 38 games with 13 starts.

In 2021, he played all 17 games with three starts, helping pave the way for the Bears to average 118.7 rushing yards per game.

Bars, 26, saw action on 92 offensive snaps and 58 on special teams last season.

Bars played three seasons (2016-18) at Notre Dame, appearing in 36 games with 32 starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard over his collegiate career.

Raiders sign Alex Bars originally appeared on Pro Football Talk