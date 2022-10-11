Veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson signed to the Raiders practice squad last week and he’ll be moving up to the active roster this week.

Wilson’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the Raiders are signing Wilson to the 53-man roster this week. Wilson was not elevated for Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Wilson spent four years with the Chiefs after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and he spent the last four seasons with the Dolphins. He had 25 catches for 213 yards in 14 games last season.

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins, and Keelan Cole are the other wideouts on the active roster in Las Vegas.

Raiders to sign Albert Wilson to their active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk