Veteran wideout Albert Wilson is headed to Las Vegas.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that Wilson is signing with the Raiders. It is not clear whether he will be signing directly to the active roster or if he’ll start his tenure on the practice squad.

Wilson has been out of the league since being cut by the Vikings in late August. He spent the last four years with the Dolphins and the first four years of his career were in Kansas City.

Wilson has 218 catches for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Davante Adams, Mack Hollins, Hunter Renfrow, Tyron Johnson, and Keelan Cole are the receivers on the Raiders active roster. Renfrow has missed time with a concussion, but returned to practice this week.

Raiders to sign Albert Wilson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk