Raiders sign 12 to reserve/future contracts

It’s the Monday after the Raiders offseason began and therefore it’s time to take care of some business. One of the first orders of business is reserve/future deals. The Raiders announced the addition of 12 players on reserve/future deals today.

S Jordan Brown

G Lester Cotton Sr

DB Kavon Frazier

OL Hroniss Grasu

DE Gerri Green

C Brett Heggie

DL PJ Johnson

LB Justin March-Lillard

OL Jeremia Poutasi

RB Trey Ragas

WR Dillon Stoner

WR DJ Turner

Most of these deals are guys from the practice squad the Raiders want to bring back onto the offseason roster. Some are street free agents as well.

Original Raiders include Lester Cotton Sr, Trey Ragas, Dillon Stoner, and DJ Turner. All are former undrafted free agents.

Jordan Brown, Gerri Green, and Jeremiah Poutasi all spent last offseason with the Raiders as well.

The veterans of the group are Justin March-Lillard, Hroniss Grasu, and Kayvon Frazier who each have at least six years NFL experience.