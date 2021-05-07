Raiders sign 10 undrafted free agents

The Raiders have signed 10 undrafted free agents, the team announced Friday.

BYU tight end Matt Bushman, Notre Dame cornerback Shaun Crawford, Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, Duke offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, Stony Brook cornerback T.J. Morrison, Louisiana running back Trey Ragas, Boston College linebacker Max Richardson, West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills, Oklahoma State receiver Dillon Stoner and Pittsburgh receiver D.J. Turner will compete for roster spots on the team after signing.

Bushman appeared in 39 games and made 125 career receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.

Crawford played 38 games with 21 starts and totaled 121 career tackles (82 solo), seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Groshek appeared in 47 career games with two starts and logged 235 career carries for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 79 receptions for 611 yards and one touchdown.

Hamilton, who spent four seasons at Stanford before playing his final season at Duke, made 21 career starts.

Morrison appeared in 40 games with 27 starts and made 109 career tackles (85 solo), two interceptions, 18 passes defensed, five tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Ragas saw action in 49 games and rushed for 3,572 career yards on 596 carries with 38 touchdowns.

Richardson appeared in 50 games and totaled 316 tackles (175 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Stills played 43 games with 21 starts and posted 85 career tackles (48 solo), 11.5 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Stoner appeared in 52 career games with 35 starts and made 191 career receptions for 2,378 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Turner played one season at Pittsburgh as a graduate student after spending four years at Maryland. He saw action in 42 career games with 12 starts and totaled 68 career receptions for 928 yards and four touchdowns.

