The Raiders challenged for the playoffs last season, but if the data-driven Pro Football Focus player rankings are to be believed, Las Vegas' new NFL team may struggle to do that again.

No Raiders made PFF's top 50, but nine players from their three AFC West rivals were ranked.

Five of those were from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs - quarterback Patrick Mahomes at No. 2, defensive tackle Chris Jones at No. 16, tight end Travis Kelce at No. 19, wide receiver Tyreek Hill at No. 22 and offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz at No. 23.

Raiders shut out of Pro Football Focus' top 50 NFL player rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area