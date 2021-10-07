With famed edge rusher Khalil Mack and the rest of Chicago’s defense coming to Las Vegas for a Week Five matchup, it looks like the Raiders are making some changes along their offensive line.

Las Vegas selected Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick of this year’s draft with the idea that he would be a Day One starter at right tackle. That did end up being the case, as Leatherwood started the first four games of the season at that position.

But now, according to multiple reporters on the Raiders beat, Leatherwood is taking snaps at right guard on Thursday with Brandon Parker at right tackle.

Leatherwood has struggled at right tackle through the first four weeks. But even if the Raiders are moving him inside for now, he could find his way back onto the island that is the offensive tackle position later on.

Jermaine Eluemunor had been starting for Las Vegas at right guard.

Parker has started several games at right tackle for the Raiders since the team selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Reports indicate Kolton Miller is still at left tackle and Andre James is at center, with John Simpson filling in at left guard while Richie Incognito remains on injured reserve.

But as hard as it is to find good pass rushers, it might be harder to find tackles to stop the quality edge defenders playing Las Vegas this weekend.

Raiders shuffling offensive line, giving Alex Leatherwood practice reps at right guard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk