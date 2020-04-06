Raiders set to use rest of Khalil Mack trade assets in 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders traded Khalil Mack just before the 2018 regular season and didn't get anything in return to help that year's roster. That was a main reason why that season went up in smoke and put the Raiders' decision under fire.

Jon Gruden in particular became a punching bag the trade's detractors, without evidence of the trade's return coming for a year or more.

The Raiders head coach is about to get a fat dividend check.

The Mack trade will start looking a bit different next month, because the bulk of assets exchanged will be used either to acquire NFL draftees or as trade chips.

As a reminder, the Raiders traded Mack, a 2020 second-round draft pick -- coughing up that selection remains an eybrow raiser, but it got the deal done -- and a conditional 2020 fifth-round draft pick that is now a seventh-round draft pick to Chicago for first-round draft picks in 2019 and 2020, with a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

The Raiders used the Bears' 2019 first-round pick to acquire running back Josh Jacobs. That's not a bad deal even as a straight swap, but there's a lot more to account for when evaluating this deal.

Following where the 2019 sixth-round pick would require heading down a rabbit hole leading to Wonderland, so let's just say it was traded to the Jets along with Kelechi Osemele for an asset that started a series of 2019 in-draft trades that helped acquire several members of an excellent draft class, including Trayvon Mullen and Hunter Renfrow.

Here's what the Raiders have yet to use from the Mack trade:

2020 first-round draft pick (No. 19 overall)

2020 third-round draft pick (No. 81 overall)





Here's what the Bears have yet to use from the Mack trade:

2020 second-round draft pick (No. 43 overall)

2020 seventh-round draft pick (No. 223 overall)





Using those selections will give us a clearer picture of what the trade looks like, even though it's imprudent to evaluate draft picks until they've played a few NFL seasons.

Raiders fans should have some level of confident coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock will do the right thing with extra assets considering how well last year's draft went, the Jacobs pick in particular.

This year's No. 19 overall draft pick is an important one, likely producing the other headline name in a deal that will be remembered alongside shipping Mack to Chicago and the Jacobs pick.

Our latest NBC Sports Bay Area mock draft has the Raiders taking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney at No. 19, while Gruden and Mayock could be looking for a cornerback or a defensive tackle at that spot. It's also a trade chip that could get the Raiders into the second round, where they currently don't have a selection.

The Jacobs pick made fans feel a lot better about the Mack trade, especially with 2019 fourth-round draft pick Maxx Crosby proving a formidable edge rusher with 10 sacks as a rookie. Using their assets correctly might even make the Raiders come out ahead, or darn close to it, with young players on the roster and money Mack would've demanded spread out among several other veteran free agents who are good but not at Mack's elite level.

