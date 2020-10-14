Raiders set up for playoff push with NFL's easiest remaining schedule

Raiders have NFL's easiest remaining schedule after bye originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are flying high, enjoying a bye week after beating the rival Kansas City Chiefs on the road for the first time since 2012.

They could fly even higher after it.

The Raiders have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, as SportsCenter segment producer Jason McCallum noted Monday night. Las Vegas' remaining 11 opponents have a combined winning percentage of .377.

As things stand right now:@Raiders games played are against teams with a combined .696 win pct, the 5th-toughest schedule any team has played through Week 5.



Their remaining opponents have a combined win pct of .377, making it the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. https://t.co/6nhwF6aXHP — Jason McCallum (@JMacSC) October 13, 2020

Their hardest remaining opponents, in Tankathon's estimation, are the Chiefs (4-1), Cleveland Browns (4-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) and Indianapolis Colts (3-2). But the Raiders also have two games against the Denver Broncos (1-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-4) on the docket, as well as matchups with the winless New York Jets (0-5) and Atlanta Falcons (0-5). That means six of their remaining 11 games are against teams that, as of this writing, have two wins.

If the Raiders (3-2) take care of business in those games, they're already at nine wins. That might not be enough to make the playoffs alone, considering the six teams currently ahead of the Raiders in the playoff standings have lost no more than a game apiece, but it gives Las Vegas a solid foundation for a postseason push.

The Raiders started 6-4 last year, but a 1-5 finish ensured the Silver and Black's playoff drought would last (at least) another season. Las Vegas' schedule is set up for redemption this time around, but it's on Jon Gruden's squad to finish the job.

If the Raiders truly are for real in Gruden's third season back with the franchise, they have a great opportunity to prove it after the bye week.