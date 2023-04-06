Raiders set to meet with Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

We are just three weeks away from the NFL Draft and pre-draft visits are starting to wrap up.

The Raiders are inching closer to finishing those visits as they hosted both Bryce Young Jr. and Joey Porter Jr. on Thursday. The Porter visit was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Penn St CB Joey Porter Jr is on a visit with the #Ravens today, source said, and he's also got the #Raiders on his list. Interestingly, Baltimore is where @MoveTheSticks has Porter mocked https://t.co/qPIgBDuD7L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2023

While it seems unlikely that the Raiders would take Porter at No. 7, he could be an option if the Raiders were to move down in the first round. He is an extremely talented cornerback with rare length and physicality. Keep him on your radar as a possible pick for the Raiders in Round 1.

