Raiders set to hire DeShaun Foster, Andre Carter as assistant coaches

The Raiders are adding a couple of former players as assistant coaches on Antonio Pierce's staff.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Las Vegas will hire DeShaun Foster as running backs coach. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport notes the Raiders are also expected to hire Andre Carter as a pass-rushing specialist.

Foster has been coaching running backs at UCLA — where he played his college ball — since 2017. But the year before, he worked under new Raiders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury as the running backs coach at Texas Tech.

Foster played 79 games with 42 starts over six years with Carolina and San Francisco from 2003-2008. He rushed for 3,570 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 142 passes for 1,129 yards with five TDs.

Carter served as the Dolphins assistant defensive line coach from 2017-2018 and was the Jets defensive line coach from 2019-2020. He also served as LSU’s defensive line coach in 2021.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2001 draft, Carter played in 184 games with 147 starts, recording 80.5 sacks. He played 12 games for the Raiders in 2012, recording 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and 2.5 sacks.