Raiders make series of roster moves heading into weekend

It was a busy week for the Raiders. Early in the week they had to make their roster cuts to get down to 53 players. The next day (Wednesday) they needed to see about putting together a 16-man practice squad, which they did and making a few more moves official.

With the practice squad in place, the team went about placing several players on partial season injured reserve. And with those moves, they added players to fill their vacant roster spots.

Heading to partial season IR were linebacker Nicholas Morrow (foot) and Javin White (knee), RB Jalen Richard (foot), and CB Keisean Nixon (leg).

Corresponding moves saw the return of TE Derek Carrier and S Dallin Leavitt along with the addition of OL Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor was originally a round five draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. The 6-4, 345-pounder has played at guard and tackle in his career. He has appeared in 39 games with 11 starts over his career with the Ravens and Patriots. He was most recently in camp with the Dolphins.

If you’re wondering if the math isn’t working out, you’re right. They placed four players on IR and added three. There is one spot open, officially, though reports have it filled with LB KJ Wright who was signed to a one-year deal.

In order to scrounge up the money to afford Wright, the team restructured the contract of DE Yannick Ngakoue, saving $8 million on this year’s cap.

The team made one last move on Friday and it was bringing back former 5th round LB Marquel Lee to the practice squad and releasing undrafted rookie LB Max Richardson from the practice squad.