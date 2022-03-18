History will judge whether the Raiders’ trade for receiver Davante Adams becomes one of the biggest steals in NFL history. It clearly looks like it could.

The Raiders gave up only two draft choices to get Adams, who has earned first-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons. According to multiple reports, the Packers will get Las Vegas’ first-round choice (No. 22) and second-round choice (No. 53) this spring.

The only disappointment for Raiders fans will come with a long wait before their team drafts in the third round. The draft is in Las Vegas.

Perhaps no other team was willing to pay Adams what the Raiders are. He will become the highest-paid receiver in the league, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reporting Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million deal.

In 30 games over the past two seasons, Adams has 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Hunter Renfrow led the Raiders in receiving in 2021 with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Tight end Darren Waller led the team in receptions in 2020, with Nelson Agholor the leading wideout with 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

Raiders sending first- and second-round choices in 2022 to Packers for Davante Adams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk