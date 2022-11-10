Raiders send TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow to injured reserve

Darren Waller isn’t coming back to the field anytime soon.

The Las Vegas Raiders placed their tight end on injured reserve on Thursday due to his lingering hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move will keep Waller out at least through their December 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite the setback, however, the Raiders expect Waller to return before the end of the season.

Raiders are placing TE Darren Waller on injured reserve, per source. Waller aggravated his hamstring injury and the team believes this will give him four weeks to get it healthy and come back to finish the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Waller has struggled with injuries in the past two seasons. After dealing with both back and knee injuries last year, Waller sustained a hamstring injury in training camp and has missed the Raiders’ last three games after he left their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 after just eight snaps.

In total, Waller has missed eight of their last 14 regular season games.

“It’s not like I’m doing anything to keep myself off the field willingly,” Waller said before landing on IR, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I’m doing everything that I can. It just may not be happening in the timetable I’d like for that to happen.

“So I’m just extending that grace and that patience tomyself because I really am trying my best to be healthy and go about my processes and my routines like I have in the past.”

Waller has 175 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 catches so far this season, his seventh in the league. The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders before the season started.

While his absence has been frustrating, the Raiders hope the extended break will give Waller the time he needs to fully recover and put this injury behind him.

“It's very difficult to predict some of these things. Muscles and those kinds of things are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill, or one of his certain top traits, is his ability to run and open up and go. There's no timetable,” coach Josh McDaniels said, via ESPN.

"So I'm just extending that grace and that patience to myself because I really am trying my best to be healthy and go about my processes and my routines like I have in the past."

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is headed to injured reserve. (AP/Rick Scuteri)

Hunter Renfrow also sent to injured reserve

Waller wasn't the only Raiders player sent to injured reserve on Thursday.

Las Vegas also sent wide receiver Hunter Renfrow due to an oblique injury, according to Schefter.

And one more: Raiders also are placing WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve due to his oblique injury, per source. So on the same day, both Renfrow and Darren Waller both are being placed on IR, meaning they’re out at least four games each. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Renfrow first went down in their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. He'll now also be out at least four games, marking another lost target for quarterback Derek Carr.

Renfrow has 192 receiving yards on 21 catches this season, his fourth with the team. The 26-year-old reached a two-year, $32 million extension with the team before the season.

The Raiders, who have lost two straight, will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.