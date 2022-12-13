Raiders send LB Jayon Brown to injured reserve, sign 2 to practice squad

With Divine Deablo sent to injured reserve last month, Jayon Brown had seen four starts for the Raiders. That was until he suffered a hand injury in the win over the Chargers and missed last Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Today the Raiders shut down Brown for the season, sending him to injured reserve. This is the third season in a row for Brown that he’s been sent to IR as the Titans placed him on IR in each of the past two seasons.

Brown’s place on the roster was filled by the addition of G Netane Muti from the Broncos practice squad.

They had a couple spots available on the practice squad in part from signing Hroniss Grasu to the active roster.

Brown to IR and Grasu to the active roster meant linebacker and center were in need of bodies, so the team added LB Kana’i Mauga and C/G Willie Wright to the practice squad.

Mauga is an undrafted rookie out of USC. He originally signed with the Broncos in 2022 and has spent time on their practice squad.

Wright has spent time on the practice squads for the Browns (2019) and Falcons (2020) during his career and spent last offseason with the Titans. He went undrafted out of Tulsa in 2019.

