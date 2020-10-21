Raiders send five starting offensive linemen home Wednesday due to Trent Brown COVID-19 co
Just when you thought the Raiders were in a great position coming out of the bye week, a huge wrench gets thrown into the gears. Starting right tackle Trent Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after just one game back with the team. Not only does it look like the team will be without Brown for Sunday’s game, but Wednesday the team sent all five of their starting linemen home due to contact with Brown. We don’t have Trent today, we don’t have any of our linemen, so I’m not happy about it. I’m concerned. I’m more concerned about Trent’s health than anything.