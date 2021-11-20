Raiders send FB Alec Ingold to injured reserve, activate S Roderic Teamer from IR

It seemed a foregone conclusion that when Alec Ingold left the field last Sunday with a non-contact knee injury that he would be headed to injured reserve. Fears were that he had a torn ACL and that his season was over. Today the Raiders made that expected move, placing Ingold on IR.

To fill his role in the offense, the team added FB Sutton Smith to the practice squad. He was activated today as the team is set to face the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

Also getting activated today was safety Roderic Teamer who had was out the past three weeks. Teamer had been playing well enough to be the next man up at the safety spot and even play some cornerback. His return is a welcome one especially with the team sending safety Tyree Gillespie to injure reserve this week.

The cornerback position is also banged up with Keisean Nixon OUT and Brandon Facyson Questionable for the game.