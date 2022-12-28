Raiders send Chandler Jones, Denzel Perryman to injured reserve, ending their season

Last Saturday in Pittsburgh the Raiders lost two of their top defenders. Chandler Jones left the game early in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter Denzel Perryman was lost as well. Both injuries looked very serious and had the players quickly ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

Any even somewhat serious injuries at this time of year would come with the possibility of it ending their season. Any trip to injured reserve would have them out for the remainder of the regular season.

Today the Raiders announced they have placed both Jones and Perryman to IR. With two games left, that means the Raiders will be without both players the rest of the way.

Jones had begun playing his best football of the season the past few weeks, including making the fumble recovery return for the game-winning touchdown two weeks ago against the Patriots.

Perryman leaves as the Raiders’ leading tackler. He led the team in tackles last season as well, heading to the Pro Bowl in his first season in Las Vegas.

With two tough games ahead and the team all but officially out of playoff contention, they are mostly playing for pride at this point anyway. Jones and Perryman can officially look ahead to being ready for next season.

